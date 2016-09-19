Sept 19 Starboard Value LP

* Delivers special meeting request to Depomed and issues letter to Depomed shareholders

* Believes depomed has notified Broadridge of a September 27, 2016 record date for the special meeting

* Reiterates belief that a new board is required at Depomed

* "believe Depomed is deeply undervalued,significant opportunities exist within control of management,board to unlock substantial value"

* In event that current board is removed and nominees are elected,new board would be willing to increase size of board to 11 members