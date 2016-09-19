CORRECTED-BRIEF-Alibaba signs MoU with MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government for global trade
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
Sept 19 Starboard Value LP
* Delivers special meeting request to Depomed and issues letter to Depomed shareholders
* Believes depomed has notified Broadridge of a September 27, 2016 record date for the special meeting
* Reiterates belief that a new board is required at Depomed
* "believe Depomed is deeply undervalued,significant opportunities exist within control of management,board to unlock substantial value"
* In event that current board is removed and nominees are elected,new board would be willing to increase size of board to 11 members Source text for Eikon:
TORONTO/FRANKFURT, May 13 Businesses around the world scrambled on Saturday to prepare for a renewed cyber attack, convinced that a lull in a computer offensive that has stopped car factories, hospitals, schools and other organizations in around 100 countries was only temporary.