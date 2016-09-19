Indonesia warns of more cyber attack havoc as business week starts
JAKARTA, May 14 The Indonesian government said the global cyber attack that takes computer data hostage is likely to cause more havoc when offices reopen for business on Monday.
Sept 19 Bayer AG :
* FDA approves new five-year-contraceptive of Bayer
* FDA has approved Bayer AG's new low dose levonorgestrel-releasing intrauterine system (lng-ius) which will be marketed in the U.S. under brand name Kyleena Source text: bit.ly/2cJTmvS Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
JAKARTA, May 14 The Indonesian government said the global cyber attack that takes computer data hostage is likely to cause more havoc when offices reopen for business on Monday.
LONDON, May 14 Britain is spending around 50 million pounds ($64 million) on improving the security of the National Health Service's computer systems and had warned the NHS it faced cyber threats, defence minister Michael Fallon said on Sunday.