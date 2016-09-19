BRIEF-Solarworld: preliminary administrator / insolvency of affiliated companies
* PRELIMINARY ADMINISTRATOR / INSOLVENCY OF AFFILIATED COMPANIES
Sept 19 Terraform Global Inc :
* Terraform Global initiates process to explore strategic alternatives
* Board of directors has initiated a process to explore and evaluate potential strategic alternatives
* Notified SunEdison that its corporate governance and conflicts committee is prepared to enter into discussions with SunEdison
* Entered into confidentiality arrangements with SunEdison to allow Terraform Global to share information about strategic alternatives
* Prepared to enter talks with SunEdison to settle intercompany claims and defenses between Terraform Global and SunEdison
* Actively exploring potential sale of all of Terraform Global's equity interests, as well as alternative structures
* Also is taking appropriate steps to operate as an independent company without a new sponsor, if that should become necessary Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* PRELIMINARY ADMINISTRATOR / INSOLVENCY OF AFFILIATED COMPANIES
* Update On Chapter 11 proceedings, and operational and financial information