BRIEF-Cairo Amman Bank Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 6.7 million dinars versus 9 million dinars year ago
Sept 19 GWG Holdings Inc
* Loan and security agreement makes available total of up to $172.3 million in credit to borrower with a maturity date of September 14, 2026
* GWG Holdings is applying $81.5 million of loan proceeds to reduce amounts owing to DZ Bank AG Deutsche Zentral-Genossenschaftsbank
* Entered into a loan and security agreement with LNV Corporation, as lender, and CLMG Corp - SEC filing Source: (bit.ly/2cT1o6g) Further company coverage:
* Israel's Foresight Autonomous Holdings, which is developing technology for self-driving cars, said on Sunday it has applied to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to dual list on Nasdaq.