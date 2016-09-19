Sept 19 GWG Holdings Inc

* Loan and security agreement makes available total of up to $172.3 million in credit to borrower with a maturity date of September 14, 2026

* GWG Holdings is applying $81.5 million of loan proceeds to reduce amounts owing to DZ Bank AG Deutsche Zentral-Genossenschaftsbank

* Entered into a loan and security agreement with LNV Corporation, as lender, and CLMG Corp