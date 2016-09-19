CORRECTED-BRIEF-Alibaba signs MoU with MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government for global trade
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
Sept 19 GeoPark Ltd
* Geopark announces resumption of share repurchase program
* Repurchase program will resume on September 19, 2016 and will expire on or before close of business on November 13, 2016
* Shares repurchased will be used to partially offset expected dilution resulting from company's employee incentive schemes
* Will resume its repurchase program of up to $10 million of common shares, par value $0.001 per share
* Will resume its repurchase program which had expired on August 10, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
TORONTO/FRANKFURT, May 13 Businesses around the world scrambled on Saturday to prepare for a renewed cyber attack, convinced that a lull in a computer offensive that has stopped car factories, hospitals, schools and other organizations in around 100 countries was only temporary.