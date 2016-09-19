CORRECTED-BRIEF-Alibaba signs MoU with MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government for global trade
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
Sept 19 Intermap Technologies Corp :
* Intermap announces refinancing and appointment of new directors
* Existing lender Vertex will invest an additional $2.0 million in company
* Company has adopted no further guidance disclosure policy until it is profitable and its debt burden has been reduced
* Patrick Blott has been named executive chairman of board
* Says new promissory note that bears interest at 15% per annum is due and payable on September 15, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO/FRANKFURT, May 13 Businesses around the world scrambled on Saturday to prepare for a renewed cyber attack, convinced that a lull in a computer offensive that has stopped car factories, hospitals, schools and other organizations in around 100 countries was only temporary.