BRIEF-Cairo Amman Bank Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 6.7 million dinars versus 9 million dinars year ago
Sept 19 General Electric Co :
* Ramesh Singaram has been promoted to vice president, Commercial for GE's power services business
* Wouter Van Wersch has been promoted to a company officer in his current role as president & CEO, GE Asean
* Brian Ward promoted to company officer in current role as managing director, global markets for GE Energy Financial Services in GE Capital
* Thomas J. Mcguinness has joined GE as vice president and chief strategy & commercial officer, GE Healthcare Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 6.7 million dinars versus 9 million dinars year ago
* Israel's Foresight Autonomous Holdings, which is developing technology for self-driving cars, said on Sunday it has applied to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to dual list on Nasdaq.