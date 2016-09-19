Sept 19 Ocera Therapeutics :

* Initiates phase 1 clinical study of orally available OCR-002 in patients with cirrhosis for the prevention of hepatic encephalopathy

* Phase 2B stop-HE enrollment surpasses 205 patients; on track to complete in Q4 2016

* Intend to initiate a phase 2 development program for orally-available OCR-002 upon satisfactory results from both parts of phase 1 trial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: