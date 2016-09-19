BRIEF-Cairo Amman Bank Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 6.7 million dinars versus 9 million dinars year ago
Sept 19 Onex Corp:
* Priced its 12(th) collateralized loan obligation for approximately $560 million
* Transaction will be issued by a newly formed special purpose vehicle, backed by a diversified portfolio of broadly syndicated leveraged loans Source text for Eikon:
* Israel's Foresight Autonomous Holdings, which is developing technology for self-driving cars, said on Sunday it has applied to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to dual list on Nasdaq.