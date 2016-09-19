BRIEF-Cairo Amman Bank Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 6.7 million dinars versus 9 million dinars year ago
Sept 19 G&K Services Inc
* Magnetar Financial LLC reports 5.26 percent stake in G&K Services Inc as of sept 8 - Sec filing Source text : bit.ly/2cWx0WF Further company coverage:
* Israel's Foresight Autonomous Holdings, which is developing technology for self-driving cars, said on Sunday it has applied to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to dual list on Nasdaq.