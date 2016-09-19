BRIEF-Cairo Amman Bank Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 6.7 million dinars versus 9 million dinars year ago
Sept 19 Norsat International Inc
* Norsat announces receipt of indications of interest
* Privet fund management llp is one such party that has offered to acquire co for cash consideration of us$8.00 per share
* Recently received indications of interest from multiple parties with respect to a strategic transaction
* Has retained raymond james as financial advisor and mcmillan llp as legal advisor to assist board in reviewing and evaluating proposals Source text for Eikon:
* Israel's Foresight Autonomous Holdings, which is developing technology for self-driving cars, said on Sunday it has applied to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to dual list on Nasdaq.