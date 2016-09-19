BRIEF-Cairo Amman Bank Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 6.7 million dinars versus 9 million dinars year ago
Sept 19 Blackrock Strategist Richard Turnill:
* "Growth surprises could provide a boost to risk appetite in the months ahead"
* "We have downgraded our short-term view of U.S. Municipal bonds to neutral due to richer valuations and higher treasury yields"
* "We prefer credit over duration" Further company coverage:
* Israel's Foresight Autonomous Holdings, which is developing technology for self-driving cars, said on Sunday it has applied to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to dual list on Nasdaq.