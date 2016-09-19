Sept 19 Argentum Pharmaceuticals:

* Argentum pharmaceuticals says succeeds in starting patent cancellation trial against janssen's zytiga

* Challenges claims 120 of Janssen's U.S. Patent no. 8,822,438, which Orange Book states will expire in 2027

