BRIEF-Ismailia Misr Poultry reports Q1 loss
* Q1 net sales EGP 70.9 million Source: (http://bit.ly/2qiGkKl) Further company coverage:
Sept 19 La Doria SpA :
* H1 revenue 334.6 million euros ($373.95 million) versus 378.7 million euros a year ago
* H1 net profit 14.6 million euros versus 13.5 million euros year ago
* Issues new 2016-2018 guidance; specifically, revises 2016 guidance downwards
* Expects 2016 EBITDA of 57 million, with an EBITDA margin of 8.7 percent, EBITDA of 61 million euros in 2018 (with an EBITDA margin of 8.7 percent)
* Forecasts 2016 revenues of 656 million euros and revenues of 702 million euros in 2018
* Expects 2016 net profit of 29.6 million euros, net profit of 33.2 million euros in 2018
* Says new forecasts are based on a substantially weakened general economy and sector outlook following continued sales price deflation, a rise in raw material costs and the effects of Brexit Source text: www.1info.it Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8948 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
