Sept 19 La Doria SpA :

* H1 revenue 334.6 million euros ($373.95 million) versus 378.7 million euros a year ago

* H1 net profit 14.6 million euros versus 13.5 million euros year ago

* Issues new 2016-2018 guidance; specifically, revises 2016 guidance downwards

* Expects 2016 EBITDA of 57 million, with an EBITDA margin of 8.7 percent, EBITDA of 61 million euros in 2018 (with an EBITDA margin of 8.7 percent)

* Forecasts 2016 revenues of 656 million euros and revenues of 702 million euros in 2018

* Expects 2016 net profit of 29.6 million euros, net profit of 33.2 million euros in 2018

* Says new forecasts are based on a substantially weakened general economy and sector outlook following continued sales price deflation, a rise in raw material costs and the effects of Brexit