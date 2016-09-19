Sept 19 Bookrunner:

* Proposed placing in Regus Plc

* Estorn Limited, holding co for Mark Dixon's shareholding in Regus, intends to sell about 37.0 mln existing shares in Regus

* Placing shares are held indirectly by Mark Dixon and represent about 4.0 pct of company's total issued ordinary share capital

* Placing shares are being offered by way of an accelerated bookbuild, which will be launched immediately following this announcement

* Initial price of placing shares, number of shares to be sold will be agreed by Estorn and JP Morgan Cazenove at close of bookbuilding

* Following completion of placing, Mark Dixon will continue to hold about 27.7 pct of company's ordinary shares

* J.P. Morgan Cazenove is acting as sole bookrunner in connection with placing