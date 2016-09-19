BRIEF-Cairo Amman Bank Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 6.7 million dinars versus 9 million dinars year ago
Sept 19 Bookrunner:
* Proposed placing in Regus Plc
* Estorn Limited, holding co for Mark Dixon's shareholding in Regus, intends to sell about 37.0 mln existing shares in Regus
* Placing shares are held indirectly by Mark Dixon and represent about 4.0 pct of company's total issued ordinary share capital
* Placing shares are being offered by way of an accelerated bookbuild, which will be launched immediately following this announcement
* Initial price of placing shares, number of shares to be sold will be agreed by Estorn and JP Morgan Cazenove at close of bookbuilding
* Following completion of placing, Mark Dixon will continue to hold about 27.7 pct of company's ordinary shares
* J.P. Morgan Cazenove is acting as sole bookrunner in connection with placing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 6.7 million dinars versus 9 million dinars year ago
* Israel's Foresight Autonomous Holdings, which is developing technology for self-driving cars, said on Sunday it has applied to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to dual list on Nasdaq.