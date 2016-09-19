BRIEF-Cairo Amman Bank Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 6.7 million dinars versus 9 million dinars year ago
Sept 19 Unilever Plc :
* Today that it has signed an agreement to acquire Seventh Generation, Inc., North American home and personal care products company
* Says terms of deal were not disclosed
* Seventh Generation's turnover exceeded $200 mln in 2015 and it has seen double digit compounded annual growth over last 10 years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 6.7 million dinars versus 9 million dinars year ago
* Israel's Foresight Autonomous Holdings, which is developing technology for self-driving cars, said on Sunday it has applied to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to dual list on Nasdaq.