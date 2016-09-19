BRIEF-Cairo Amman Bank Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 6.7 million dinars versus 9 million dinars year ago
Sept 19 Bookrunner:
* Announces acclerated bookbuild of about 1.33 mln shares in Lenzing AG
* Sale on behalf of B & C Iota GmbH & Co KG, a fully owned subsidiary of B&C Privatstiftun
* J.P.Morgan is sole bookrunner Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 6.7 million dinars versus 9 million dinars year ago
* Israel's Foresight Autonomous Holdings, which is developing technology for self-driving cars, said on Sunday it has applied to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to dual list on Nasdaq.