BRIEF-Cairo Amman Bank Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 6.7 million dinars versus 9 million dinars year ago
Sept 19 (Reuters) -
* Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc reports a stake of 6.4 pct in Felcor Lodging Trust Inc as of September 9, 2016 - SEC Filing
* Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc says standstill agreement as of Feb 18, between itself,its affiliated,managed persons and Felcor Lodging Trust
* Wont take actions relating to Felcor's securities for period ending on date of earlier of first business day after Felcor's 2017 Annual Meeting Source text - bit.ly/2cWY8Fl
* Israel's Foresight Autonomous Holdings, which is developing technology for self-driving cars, said on Sunday it has applied to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to dual list on Nasdaq.