BRIEF-Cairo Amman Bank Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 6.7 million dinars versus 9 million dinars year ago
Sept 19 Klepierre SA :
* Klépierre successfully places a 15-year 600 million euros ($670.56 million) bond at a 1.25 pct coupon Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8948 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 6.7 million dinars versus 9 million dinars year ago
* Israel's Foresight Autonomous Holdings, which is developing technology for self-driving cars, said on Sunday it has applied to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to dual list on Nasdaq.