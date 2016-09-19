Indonesia warns of more cyber attack havoc as business week starts
JAKARTA, May 14 The Indonesian government said the global cyber attack that takes computer data hostage is likely to cause more havoc when offices reopen for business on Monday.
Sept 19 Nanobiotix SA :
* Bpifrance grants Nanobiotix a 2 million euros ($2.24 million) interest-free loan to support final development stage of lead product, NBTXR3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8948 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, May 14 Britain is spending around 50 million pounds ($64 million) on improving the security of the National Health Service's computer systems and had warned the NHS it faced cyber threats, defence minister Michael Fallon said on Sunday.