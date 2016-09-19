CORRECTED-BRIEF-Alibaba signs MoU with MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government for global trade
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
Sept 19 Royal Gold Inc
* To acquire a 3.75% net value royalty of Barrick Gold Corp's Cortez gold mine, including Crossroads deposit from private party seller
* Royal Gold increases royalty interests at Cortez Crossroads
* Company plans to fund this acquisition from its revolving credit facility.
* Company will pay consideration of $70 million to seller. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
TORONTO/FRANKFURT, May 13 Businesses around the world scrambled on Saturday to prepare for a renewed cyber attack, convinced that a lull in a computer offensive that has stopped car factories, hospitals, schools and other organizations in around 100 countries was only temporary.