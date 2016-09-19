CORRECTED-BRIEF-Alibaba signs MoU with MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government for global trade
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
Sept 19 Antler Hill Oil & Gas Ltd
* Says Antler Hill and Petrophoenix intend to complete a three cornered amalgamation
* Says will incorporate a new wholly owned subsidiary which will amalgamate with Petrophoenix to form a new company
* Under agreement Antler Hill will complete a 1:10 consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares
* Says Antler Hill and Petrophoenix intend to complete a three cornered amalgamation
* Deal for an aggregate purchase price of c$5 million
* Antler Hill entered into a letter agreement with Petrophoenix dated September 13, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
TORONTO/FRANKFURT, May 13 Businesses around the world scrambled on Saturday to prepare for a renewed cyber attack, convinced that a lull in a computer offensive that has stopped car factories, hospitals, schools and other organizations in around 100 countries was only temporary.