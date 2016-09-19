CORRECTED-BRIEF-Alibaba signs MoU with MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government for global trade
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
Sept 19 Ascena Retail Group Inc:
* Sees Q1 2017 non-GAAP EPS $0.16 - $0.21 - SEC Filing
* Sees Q1 2017 GAAP EPS $0.12-$0.17
* Fiscal 2016 was a challenging year, characterized by a highly competitive selling environment and significant store traffic headwinds Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2dbOde5) Further company coverage:
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
TORONTO/FRANKFURT, May 13 Businesses around the world scrambled on Saturday to prepare for a renewed cyber attack, convinced that a lull in a computer offensive that has stopped car factories, hospitals, schools and other organizations in around 100 countries was only temporary.