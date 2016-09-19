CORRECTED-BRIEF-Alibaba signs MoU with MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government for global trade
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
Sept 19 U.S. FDA -
* FDA grants accelerated approval to first drug for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy
* Approved Sarepta Therapeutics' Exondys 51 (eteplirsen) injection
* Approval of Exondys 51 based on surrogate endpoint of dystrophin increase in skeletal muscle observed in some Exondys 51-treated patients
* Under accelerated approval provisions, FDA is requiring Sarepta Therapeutics to conduct clinical trial to confirm Exondys 51's clinical benefit Source text: (bit.ly/2cCad2V) Further company coverage:
TORONTO/FRANKFURT, May 13 Businesses around the world scrambled on Saturday to prepare for a renewed cyber attack, convinced that a lull in a computer offensive that has stopped car factories, hospitals, schools and other organizations in around 100 countries was only temporary.