Sept 19 Ekspress Grupp AS :

* Acquires 49 per cent ownership in company Babahh Media OÜ

* Got an option to acquire additional ownership in Babahh Media OÜ in 2021 that would increase its share holding in Babahh Media OÜ to 70 per cent in total

* Purpose of acquisition is to expand our business in fast-growing market of online video production and video streaming