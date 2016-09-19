BRIEF-Cairo Amman Bank Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 6.7 million dinars versus 9 million dinars year ago
Sept 19 Adeptus Health Inc
* James Flynn Reports 9.79 Pct Stake In Adeptus Health Inc As Of September 16 - Sec filing
* James Flynn - On Sept 16, communicated to Gregory Scott, member of Adeptus Health board, regarding company's CEO search and makeup of board
* James Flynn - Made request for more information regarding adeptus health, operations to enable to evaluate potential for negotiated extraordinary transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 6.7 million dinars versus 9 million dinars year ago
* Israel's Foresight Autonomous Holdings, which is developing technology for self-driving cars, said on Sunday it has applied to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to dual list on Nasdaq.