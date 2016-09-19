BRIEF-Ismailia Misr Poultry reports Q1 loss
* Q1 net sales EGP 70.9 million Source: (http://bit.ly/2qiGkKl) Further company coverage:
Sept 19 Bell AG :
* Takes over Geiser AG, a specialist delivery company for the food service sector
* All employees as well as the management team will be taken over
* Consolidation with the bell group is planned from Oct. 1
* The parties have agreed to keep the details of the transaction confidential Source text - bit.ly/2cL0eHx Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 14 Sharkia National Company for Food Security