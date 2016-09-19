BRIEF-Cairo Amman Bank Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 6.7 million dinars versus 9 million dinars year ago
Sept 19 Nikkei:
* Itochu aims to operate Chinese hospitals with Citic - Nikkei
* Itochu and Citic Medical & Health Group agreed Monday to conduct roughly six-month feasibility study - Nikkei
* Citic Group likely would be majority shareholder, with Itochu buying remaining stake in a deal estimated at tens of billions of yen - Nikkei
* Itochu and Citic affiliate look to establish a venture afterward - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/2d64Onz) Further company coverage:,
* Israel's Foresight Autonomous Holdings, which is developing technology for self-driving cars, said on Sunday it has applied to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to dual list on Nasdaq.