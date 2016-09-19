CORRECTED-BRIEF-Alibaba signs MoU with MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government for global trade
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
Sept 19 Nikkei:
* Mitsubishi Rayon plans carbon fiber parts venture in Europe - Nikkei
* Mitsubishi Rayon will soon start making carbon fiber parts for wind power turbines through a European joint venture - Nikkei
* Danish Concern Fiberline Composites, which sells turbine blade components to wind power companies across Europe, will take 51% interest in the JV - Nikkei
* Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Unit will invest 49% in venture - Nikkei
* Mitsubishi Rayon's joint venture will be established in October and headquartered in Denmark - Nikkei
* Mitsubishi Rayon's sales of 10 Billion yen ($98.2 million) are targeted for the joint venture in fiscal 2020 - Nikkei Source text : [ID:s.nikkei.com/2cCCypF]
TORONTO/FRANKFURT, May 13 Businesses around the world scrambled on Saturday to prepare for a renewed cyber attack, convinced that a lull in a computer offensive that has stopped car factories, hospitals, schools and other organizations in around 100 countries was only temporary.