Sept 19 Boyd Gaming Corp

* Entered Into An Amendment Which Modifies Third Amended And Restated Credit Agreement Dated August 14, 2013

* Amended Credit Agreement Provides For Commitments Under Existing Senior Secured Term A Loan In An Amount Equal To $225.0 Million

* Amended Credit Agreement Provides For Increased Commitments To An Amount Equal To $775.0 Million

* Amended Credit Agreement Provides For A New $1.0 Billion Senior Secured Term B-2 Loan