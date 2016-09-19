BRIEF-Cairo Amman Bank Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 6.7 million dinars versus 9 million dinars year ago
Sept 19 Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc
* Broadridge acquires technology to accelerate proxy blockchain roadmap
* Says transaction is not expected to have a material impact on broadridge's financial results
* Will pay $95 million upfront to acquire existing technology assets
* Will also pay deferred payment of $40 million on delivery of blockchain applications Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 6.7 million dinars versus 9 million dinars year ago
* Israel's Foresight Autonomous Holdings, which is developing technology for self-driving cars, said on Sunday it has applied to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to dual list on Nasdaq.