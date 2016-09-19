Sept 19 Rand Logistics Inc :

* Increased its projection of sailing days to approximately 3,500 days, an increase from initial projection of approximately 3,405 days

* Rand logistics announces M/V Ojibway returns to service to support canadian grain harvest

* M/V Ojibway, returned to service on Sept 12, 2016 to support new business contracts resulting from strong Canadian grain harvest

* Rand logistics Inc says returning Ojibway to service will position us to continue to repay debt and increase return on capital