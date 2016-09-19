CORRECTED-BRIEF-Alibaba signs MoU with MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government for global trade
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
Sept 19 Rand Logistics Inc :
* Increased its projection of sailing days to approximately 3,500 days, an increase from initial projection of approximately 3,405 days
* Rand logistics announces M/V Ojibway returns to service to support canadian grain harvest
* M/V Ojibway, returned to service on Sept 12, 2016 to support new business contracts resulting from strong Canadian grain harvest
* Rand logistics Inc says returning Ojibway to service will position us to continue to repay debt and increase return on capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO/FRANKFURT, May 13 Businesses around the world scrambled on Saturday to prepare for a renewed cyber attack, convinced that a lull in a computer offensive that has stopped car factories, hospitals, schools and other organizations in around 100 countries was only temporary.