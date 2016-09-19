Sept 19 Kellogg Co

* Voluntarily recalls limited number of Kellogg's Eggo Nutri grain whole wheat waffles due to potential health risk

* Received no reports of illness to date

* No other eggo products are impacted by the recall

* Company has received no reports of illness to date

* Recall of about 10,000 cases of Co's Eggo Nutri-Grain wheat waffles as they have potential to be contaminated with Listeria Monocytogenes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: