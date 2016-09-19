CORRECTED-BRIEF-Alibaba signs MoU with MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government for global trade
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
Sept 19 Kellogg Co
* Voluntarily recalls limited number of Kellogg's Eggo Nutri grain whole wheat waffles due to potential health risk
* Received no reports of illness to date
* No other eggo products are impacted by the recall
* Company has received no reports of illness to date
* Recall of about 10,000 cases of Co's Eggo Nutri-Grain wheat waffles as they have potential to be contaminated with Listeria Monocytogenes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
TORONTO/FRANKFURT, May 13 Businesses around the world scrambled on Saturday to prepare for a renewed cyber attack, convinced that a lull in a computer offensive that has stopped car factories, hospitals, schools and other organizations in around 100 countries was only temporary.