BRIEF-Cairo Amman Bank Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 6.7 million dinars versus 9 million dinars year ago
Sept 19 Halcon Resources Corp
* Tyrus Capital S.A.M. Reports passive stake of 9.93 percent in Halcon Resources Corp as of Sept 9 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2cUl4X4) Further company coverage:
* Israel's Foresight Autonomous Holdings, which is developing technology for self-driving cars, said on Sunday it has applied to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to dual list on Nasdaq.