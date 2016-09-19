Sept 19 Analog Devices Inc:

* On Sept 15, voluntarily withdrew filing under Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Act relating to proposed acquisition of Linear Technology - SEC Filing

* Analog Devices Inc says resubmitted its Hart-Scott-Rodino Act filing on September 19, 2016, commencing a new waiting period under Hart-Scott-Rodino act

* Voluntarily withdrew filing in order to provide federal trade commission with additional time to review proposed acquisition

* Company and linear continue to work cooperatively with federal trade commission staff in their review of proposed transaction