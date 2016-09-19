Sept 19 Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd:

* Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd announces 180 mmcfe per day production milestone

* Anticipates increasing production volumes by an incremental 50 mmcfe/d to Townsend facility in early October 2016

* Anticipates closing previously announced asset swap with an industry partner on or about September 26, 2016

* Production volumes at Townsend facility averaged in excess of 100 mmcfe/d based on field estimates over previous five days

* Expects total daily production volumes for q3 to average about 138 mmcfe/d , 2016 exit production volumes to be about 240 mmcfe/d