CORRECTED-BRIEF-Alibaba signs MoU with MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government for global trade
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
Sept 19 Alcoa Inc:
* Entered into an amendment to its five-year revolving credit agreement, dated as of July 25, 2014
* Alcoa Upstream (Holdings), Co's unit and Alcoa Nederland Holding B.V, a unit of holdings entered into a secured revolving credit agreement
* Revolving credit agreement provides for revolving loans to be made available in an aggregate principal amount of up to $1.5 billion
* The total commitments as defined in credit agreement will be automatically and permanently reduced from $4 billion to $3 billion Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2cUnFR5) Further company coverage:
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
TORONTO/FRANKFURT, May 13 Businesses around the world scrambled on Saturday to prepare for a renewed cyber attack, convinced that a lull in a computer offensive that has stopped car factories, hospitals, schools and other organizations in around 100 countries was only temporary.