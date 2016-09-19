BRIEF-Cairo Amman Bank Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 6.7 million dinars versus 9 million dinars year ago
Sept 19 S&P on State of Rio De Janeiro:
* "We expect the sovereign to honor the guarantee it provided to the IADB loan"
* State of Rio De Janeiro downgraded to 'SD' after Inter-American Development Bank didn't receive debt service payment Source text: bit.ly/2ciBc0s
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 6.7 million dinars versus 9 million dinars year ago
* Israel's Foresight Autonomous Holdings, which is developing technology for self-driving cars, said on Sunday it has applied to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to dual list on Nasdaq.