BRIEF-Cairo Amman Bank Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 6.7 million dinars versus 9 million dinars year ago
Sept 19 Chesapeake Energy Corp:
* Carl Icahn reports 4.55 percent stake in Chesapeake Energy Corp, as of September 19, 2016
* Carl Icahn had earlier reported a 9.40 percent stake in Chesapeake Energy Corp, as of August 4, 2016 Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2cLdY72) Further company coverage:
* Israel's Foresight Autonomous Holdings, which is developing technology for self-driving cars, said on Sunday it has applied to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to dual list on Nasdaq.