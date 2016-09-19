CORRECTED-BRIEF-Alibaba signs MoU with MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government for global trade
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
Sept 19 Fedex Corp
* Fedex to increase shipping rates for express, ground and freight services
* Says subsidiaries of Fedex will increase shipping rates effective january 2, 2017
* Says Fedex ground and Fedex home delivery will increase shipping rates by an average of 4.9%
* Says Fedex express will increase shipping rates by an average of 3.9% for U.S. Domestic, U.S. Export and U.S. Import services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
TORONTO/FRANKFURT, May 13 Businesses around the world scrambled on Saturday to prepare for a renewed cyber attack, convinced that a lull in a computer offensive that has stopped car factories, hospitals, schools and other organizations in around 100 countries was only temporary.