* Fedex to increase shipping rates for express, ground and freight services

* Says subsidiaries of Fedex will increase shipping rates effective january 2, 2017

* Says Fedex ground and Fedex home delivery will increase shipping rates by an average of 4.9%

* Says Fedex express will increase shipping rates by an average of 3.9% for U.S. Domestic, U.S. Export and U.S. Import services