BRIEF-Cairo Amman Bank Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 6.7 million dinars versus 9 million dinars year ago
Sept 19 Carl Icahn On Chesapeake Stake:
* Carl Icahn issues statement regarding Chesapeake
* "Believe that over the last few years Doug Lawler and his team have done an admirable job, especially in light of the circumstances"
* "We reduced our position to recognize a capital loss for tax planning purposes" Source text: bit.ly/2deKcIV Further company coverage:
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 6.7 million dinars versus 9 million dinars year ago
* Israel's Foresight Autonomous Holdings, which is developing technology for self-driving cars, said on Sunday it has applied to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to dual list on Nasdaq.