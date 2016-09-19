BRIEF-Cairo Amman Bank Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 6.7 million dinars versus 9 million dinars year ago
Sept 19 Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc:
* Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc announces the commencement of its rights offering
* Issuing to stockholders non-transferable rights entitling holders to subscribe for aggregate of 7.2 shares of common stock
* Rights entitle stockholders to acquire one share for each three rights held
* Israel's Foresight Autonomous Holdings, which is developing technology for self-driving cars, said on Sunday it has applied to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to dual list on Nasdaq.