BRIEF-Cairo Amman Bank Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 6.7 million dinars versus 9 million dinars year ago
Sept 19 Alden Global Capital Llc:
* Reports 9.5 pct stake in Pier 1 Imports as of Sept 9, 2016
* Alden Global says purchased shares of Pier 1 Imports based on the belief that the shares, when purchased were undervalued
* Engaged with Pier 1's board regarding Pier 1's recent performance, shareholder representation on board, ceo search process Source text - bit.ly/2cOmG0W Further company coverage:
* Israel's Foresight Autonomous Holdings, which is developing technology for self-driving cars, said on Sunday it has applied to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to dual list on Nasdaq.