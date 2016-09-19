Sept 19 Alden Global Capital Llc:

* Reports 9.5 pct stake in Pier 1 Imports as of Sept 9, 2016

* Alden Global says purchased shares of Pier 1 Imports based on the belief that the shares, when purchased were undervalued

* Engaged with Pier 1's board regarding Pier 1's recent performance, shareholder representation on board, ceo search process