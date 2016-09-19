Sept 19 Bellatrix:

* Bellatrix Announces $47 Million Non-Core asset sale

* Inplay announced a reverse takeover transaction providing for a public listing for its shares on Toronto stock exchange

* Says to sell certain non-core cardium focused assets in greater Pembina area of Alberta

* Updated FY 2016 guidance forecasts to incorporate impact of disposition which is anticipated to have minor impact on fy guidance estimates

* Total consideration is comprised of $42 million cash and 16.7 million shares of Inplay

* Pembina asset sale is expected to close prior to November 11, 2016, with an effective date of June 1, 2016