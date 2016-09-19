Sept 20 New Sports Group:
* Announces acquisition in relation to acquisition of the
entire issued share capital in Yue Jin Asia involving the issue
of consideration shares under specific mandate, issue of new
shares under specific mandate, placing of new shares under
specific mandate, proposed increase in authorised share capital
* Company and direct wholly-owned subsidiary of company,
entered into sale and purchase agreement
* Conditionally agreed to allot and issue, a total of 12.18
billion subscription shares at subscription price of HK$0.062
per subscription share
* Each of Origin Development , Crystal Fount Investments ,
Ai Qing and Zheng Kuanjian entered into a separate subscription
agreements with co
* Co and placing agent entered placing agreement to place
total of up to 4.09 billion placing shares to not less than six
placees at placing price
* Gross and net proceeds from placing are approximately
HK$253.5 million and approximately HK$250.9 million respectively
* Consideration shall be initially HK$1 billion subject to
retained consideration adjustments
* Company intends to use net proceeds from subscriptions to
finance acquisition
* Placing price of HK$0.062 per placing share
