Sept 20 Cloetta AB

* Says completes early redemption of its bonds

* Says the new financing structure will secure Cloetta's ability to pay dividends in the future and will at the same time provide financial flexibility for potential complementary acquisitions

* Says along with the redemption of the Bonds, is expected, excluding one off expenses, to reduce the group's net financial items by approximately SEK 140 million over a five year period, whereof SEK 50 million in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)