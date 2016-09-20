Sept 20 Cloetta AB
* Says completes early redemption of its bonds
* Says the new financing structure will secure Cloetta's
ability to pay dividends in the future and will at the
same time provide financial flexibility for potential
complementary acquisitions
* Says along with the redemption of the Bonds, is expected,
excluding one off expenses, to reduce the group's net financial
items by approximately SEK 140 million over a five year period,
whereof SEK 50 million in 2017
