Sept 20 Crealogix Holding Ag
* FY 2015/2016 revenue rose by 28.4 per cent, from 49.3
million Swiss francs to 63.3 million Swiss francs
* FY EBITDA reached 3.7 million Swiss francs as against a
negative 10.6 million Swiss francs in previous year
* FY net profit amounted to -0.9 million francs (previous
year: -10.3 million francs)
* Further growth expected in 2016/2017 financial year
* In FY at EBIT level, there was a 13 million francs
improvement to -0.4 million francs, following on -13.4 million
francs in previous year
* In current 2016/2017 financial year, Crealogix expects
further double-digit growth in sales, and an even higher ebitda
than in 2015/2016
