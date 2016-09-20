Sept 20 Cantargia AB :
* Expands its initial clinical phase I/IIa study of CAN04 with combination therapies
* Initiates project around new antibody within IL1RAP platform for treatment of autoimmune
and inflammatory diseases
* Project is planned to start in 2017, and the goal is to select clinical candidate that can
enter development at the end of 2018 or the beginning of 2019
* During 2017 plans to start preclinical studies with different types of combination
therapies to support clinical development
* Clinical study of CAN04 is now planned to start during the first half of 2017, and a
presentation of the phase I data is planned about a year after the start of the study
* Plans to conduct capital raising of about 80 million Swedish crowns ($9.35 million), in
addition to capitalization of up to 25 million crowns through conversion of warrants in October
* Decision is planned to be taken at extraordinary general meeting estimated to be held Q4
2016 / Q1 2017
* Board is expected to evaluate opportunities and strategic options available for company's
next development stage during mid 2018
