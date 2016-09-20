Sept 20 GVC Holdings Plc :
* H1 pro forma NGR increased 8 pct to 441.8 mln euros, 12
pct in constant currency
* H1 clean EBITDA of 91.2 mln euros (25.5 mln euros H1
2015), pro forma clean EBITDA growth 42 pct
* Committed to resumption of dividend payments in 2017
* H1 mobile sports wagers grew 55 pct, casino and games 98
pct
* H1 adjusted PBT of 51.3 mln euros (21.8 mln euros H1 2015)
* Net debt as at June 30 165.1 mln euros (154.3 mln euros as
at July 24 2016)
* Average daily NGR for 11 weeks to 15 september up 12 pct
on a pro forma basis (15 pct in constant currency)
* Confident of achieving a result at upper end of market
expectations for 2016
* Organic growth opportunities from bwin.party acquisition
greater than expected
