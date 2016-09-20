Sept 20 GVC Holdings Plc :

* H1 pro forma NGR increased 8 pct to 441.8 mln euros, 12 pct in constant currency

* H1 clean EBITDA of 91.2 mln euros (25.5 mln euros H1 2015), pro forma clean EBITDA growth 42 pct

* Committed to resumption of dividend payments in 2017

* H1 mobile sports wagers grew 55 pct, casino and games 98 pct

* H1 adjusted PBT of 51.3 mln euros (21.8 mln euros H1 2015)

* Net debt as at June 30 165.1 mln euros (154.3 mln euros as at July 24 2016)

* Average daily NGR for 11 weeks to 15 september up 12 pct on a pro forma basis (15 pct in constant currency)

* Confident of achieving a result at upper end of market expectations for 2016

* Organic growth opportunities from bwin.party acquisition greater than expected