Sept 20 Esprit Holdings Ltd :
* Board has not recommended distribution of a final dividend
* Controlled space in retail is expected to decline by
high-single-digit percentage
* FY16/17 capex is expected to be similar to that of fy15/16
* Plan to bring our expenditure in marketing and advertising
at a lower level in FY16/17
* Fy turnover HK$17.79 billion versus HK$19.42 billion a
year ago
* Net profit of HK$21 million for FY15/16, after a net loss
of HK$3.70 billion last year
* Short-Term outlook for FY16/17 is based on immediate
priorities presented in this letter.
* Gross profit margin should remain stable level or achieve
a modest increase
* Will continue to moderately invest in retail stores
refurbishment, omnichannel initiatives
