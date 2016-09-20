Sept 20 Esprit Holdings Ltd :

* Board has not recommended distribution of a final dividend

* Controlled space in retail is expected to decline by high-single-digit percentage

* FY16/17 capex is expected to be similar to that of fy15/16

* Plan to bring our expenditure in marketing and advertising at a lower level in FY16/17

* Fy turnover HK$17.79 billion versus HK$19.42 billion a year ago

* Net profit of HK$21 million for FY15/16, after a net loss of HK$3.70 billion last year

* Short-Term outlook for FY16/17 is based on immediate priorities presented in this letter.

* Gross profit margin should remain stable level or achieve a modest increase

